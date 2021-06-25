Registered sex offender fired, arrested for indecent assault at nail salon in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A manicurist was arrested and fired after he had allegedly touched a client inappropriately while giving her a manicure.

After a complaint that initiated an investigation, 49-year-old Qui Ngoc Nguyen, also known as Kevin, according to the Kilgore Police Department, of Flint Texas was arrested and terminated from Luxury Nail and Spa, located at 908 N. Kilgore St.

Investigators with Kilgore PD revealed that Nguyen was a registered sex offender in the State of Texas and had been employed by Luxury Nail and Spa for more than two years.

Another victim who Nguyen allegedly assaulted, contacted Kilgore PD investigators as well.

Kilgore PD said in a Facebook post that they have concerns that there may be more victims associated with this investigation who have not yet notified the authorities.

Kilgore PD has said that they encourage anyone who has had a similar encounter with Nguyen to contact the Kilgore Police Department.

Kilgore Police also included a statement provided by Luxury Nails and Spa:

“First and foremost, we at Luxury Nails and Spa would like to apologize from the bottom of our hearts to the victims that our employee had caused.

We were appalled at what had transpired in our business and once we had found out, the employee was immediately terminated.

We have been working and cooperating with our distinguished local law enforcement, Kilgore Police, to apprehend this employee to keep the community safe from further harm and violations of the law that was meant to protect us.

From here on out, the management of Luxury Nail and Spa will do deeper background checks on all current and future employees and improve in store monitoring of our clients during services to ensure the safety of everyone.

Again, we apologize that this incident was happening in our facility and we do hope that the community will continue to trust us as we have always done our best to keep the quality of our services up and the safety of our clients. Thank you and God Bless.”