LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The 2024 Longview Fire Department’s Ambulance Subscription Program registration opens on Sunday.

LFD has offered this subscription program for Longview residents since 2009 in attempt to offset out-of-pocket costs for rising medical expenses. The average cost for each trip with EMS transportation costs anywhere from $800 to $1,000, but the subscription limits any out-of-pocket expenses to just $70 a year.

“The Ambulance Subscription Program covers all immediate family members residing in the Longview household, including applicant, spouse, children under the age of 25 that are full-time students, and other dependents of the household that have court documented guardianship paperwork. Children over 18 that are not full-time students are not covered by this subscription.” The City of Longview

The optional subscription is available to all Longview residents enrolled in a medical insurance plan except Medicaid recipients.

The deadline to subscribe for 2024 coverage is Dec. 31.

For more information on how to apply, visit the Longview Fire Department website or call the them at 903-237-1232.