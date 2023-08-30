LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Police Department is set to host its Citizen Police Academy on Sept. 7. Attendees must pre-register by Sept. 1 to attend.

The academy is open to the public for free and will be offered in both English and Spanish. The program will go on for seven weeks and be held on Tuesday and Thursday nights during the months of September and October.

The Citizen Police Academy sets out to familiarize citizens with the operations of the police department like patrol procedures, criminal law, narcotics, search and seizure, tactical operations, investigations, juvenile law and a firearms demonstration.

Students of the academy may have the option to ride with a patrol officer and witness the day-to-day duties of police officers.

To register for the Citizens Police Academy, call 903-237-1199 or click here.