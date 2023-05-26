REKLAW, Texas (KETK) – Reklaw Volunteer Fire Department has received a surplus military truck that they will use for wildland firefighting and high-water rescues.

The department got the Stewart and Stevenson M1078 truck through the Texas A&M Forest Service Department of Defense Firefighter Property Program.

“It gives us some options that we didn’t have before,” Assistant Chief Paul Patterson said. “It’s a real asset for the department.”

They have also received a $20,000 grant from the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program that will help them install a firefighting unit on the truck. The truck is equipped with a 500-gallon water tank and a 10-gallon foam unit.

The department also asked that anyone interested in volunteering call 936-369-9917.