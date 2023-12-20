GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Just ten days before Christmas, a family of three was killed in a house fire in Gun Barrel City, KETK spoke with a relative of theirs about fire safety and how she will honor the lives of those that were lost too soon.

Gun Barrell City Fire Aftermath

“This is something that happens to other people, you know? This is not something that you expect. This is what you hear about on the news. This is what you hear about on Facebook,” said Davina Smith, the aunt of one of the fire victims.

As Smith looked at the condition of what used to be her nephew’s home, she couldn’t help but think about how he and his family were trapped inside. Smith said she watched the way Jonathan Monroe lived his life, and she was proud.

“He knew what it was to be a man. His love for his family- they were the world to him,” Smith said.

The fire that started in his home overnight Dec. 15 took not only his life, but also his wife, Alexis, and his three-year-old son, Jackson.

“The three of them are with Jesus now. Their problems are over,” Smith said.

Alexis, Jonathan and Jaxson Monroe, of Gun Barrel City

Smith is grieving, but she said she can’t imagine how her sister is navigating losing her son.

“He was close to me, but to imagine what she is going through, and nothing you can do to fix it. It’s done,” she said.

Although Smith knew Jonathan was a good man, she said the way he died showed her what his priority was. He was found lying on top of his wife and son.

“He died trying to save his family,” Smith said.

In light of this tragedy, she hopes their family’s story not only encourages people to install smoke detectors in their homes, but also to love their family like Jonathan did.

Gun Barrel City’s fire chief posted the following statement on Facebook:

“I ask the community to pray for the victims, their families, and the first responders that were deeply touched by this tragedy. I also want to express my sincere appreciation to all of the agencies that responded to our call for assistance. “

Smith hoped that despite the tragedy, something good can come from it.

“Anybody who watches this, you need to be encouraged. You need to make your decision to say yes to Jesus,” said Smith, adding that Jonathan made that decision long ago. “Even through this tragedy, I believe God is going to receive the glory.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family with a $10,000 goal, which has already been met by the community, and people are still donating.