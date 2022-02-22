GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The remains found in a car in Gregg County on New Year’s Eve were confirmed to belong to Rosemary Rodriguez, a Kilgore woman who had been missing since 2019.

The car was found in the 800 block of Mt. Pisgah Road with human remains inside.

According to Josh Tubb, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, the investigation is ongoing and they are still processing evidence found in and around the car.

Investigators are working slow and methodically looking at every inch of the scene and vehicle. They are inspecting every fiber or fragment to identify every shred of evidence. If anyone has information, we are asking them to come forward and call the Sherif’s Office or CrimeStoppers. D EPUTY JOSH TUBB, GREGG COUNTY SHERRIF’S OFFICE PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER

Rodriguez was last seen on Oct. 8, 2019 leaving a residence in the Mt. Pisgah Road area of Kilgore.

Rosemary Rodriguez

