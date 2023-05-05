RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Remains that were found in Rains County in November 2022 were identified as a retired Dallas firefighter who was missing since 2017.

According to the Rains County Justice of the Peace, DNA confirmed that the remains were identified as Michael Glenn Chambers who was reported missing on March 10, 2017.

Chambers’ remains were found in a wooded area near Highway 276 east of the City of East Tawakoni, officials said.

The Texas Rangers and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office assisted RCSO with the recovery and investigation. The remains were then sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth.

“I ask for the continued prayers for the Chambers family. Mr. Chambers’ family has waited for answers for a long time, and I hope this brings some closure to the Chambers family. This remains an open investigation and my office will continue to diligently investigate this case,” Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said in a statement.

Officials said the investigation remains open and no further information will be released as of this writing.