LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Community members gathered Sunday night to honor a Lufkin High School senior who died Friday in a car crash.

“We live in days where there is great trouble and we’ve experienced that tragedy,” said Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald, Lead Pastor of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.

Lance Modisette was a member of the Lufkin Panther baseball team and the Thundering 13 baseball team. Funeral services have been scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 29 at Denman Avenue Baptist Church.

A prayer vigil was hosted at the baseball field as hundreds gathered to show support and honor the impact Modisette had.

“Are hearts are broken for the grief and the pain his family is enduring right now,” Fitzgerald added. “Our hearts are broken because of his absence.”

Fitzgerald asked the Lufkin community to honor Modisette and his memory during this difficult time.

“Each time that we come to this baseball field, and we watch the Lufkin Panthers take the field our memories will be etched with the memory of Lance Modisette,” he said.

Lufkin ISD said that counselors will be available for students following the passing of Modisette.