SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – In San Antonio, people are remembering the Alamo. Today marks 187 years since the siege that led to the battle of the Alamo. The annual ceremony commemorating the historic event was held, this morning.

On that day a group of men were defending the Alamo against the Mexican army. During the 13 day siege Texas would declare its independence from Mexico.

“As we stand here today, we remember the battle. We remember their sacrifice, and we remember the fact that even in today’s world, there are men and women that are fighting for the same things that these men were fighting for back in 1836,” said Ernesto Rodriguez, Senior Curator and Historian for The Alamo.

Many events are scheduled in the coming days including the grand opening of a new 10,000 square-foot collections building, which will include artifacts donated by Phil Collins.