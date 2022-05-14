MOUNT SELMAN, Texas (KETK) – Reo’s New Orleans Kitchen held its inaugural crawfish and music festival on Saturday.

Attendees were treated to music by Jeter Jones and the 24/7 Band and got to eat Cajun-style crawfish as well as other soul food favorites. In addition, the festival also had door prizes and a rotating photo booth.

“This is a hard beat from New Orleans because we are from there,” said Orita Walker, a cook at the event. “We used to be in festivals and things there, so when we got to East Texas we decided we wanted to bring that flavor from New Orleans.”

Although this is their first year hosting the event, the restaurant hopes to make the crawfish and music festival an annual event.