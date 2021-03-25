Rep. Gohmert announces the death of his father

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert announced early Thursday morning that his father had passed away.
Louis B. Gohmert was 95 years old and had been living in Mt. Pleasant.
In a brief statement, Gohmert said that “he will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.”
Congressman Gohmert was raised in Mount Pleasant by his father Louis and mother Mary Sue. He graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1971 and enrolled at Texas A&M where he joined the Corps.
