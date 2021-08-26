Rep. Gohmert calls for Biden’s resignation after Afghanistan attack

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) questions Attorney General William Barr before the House Judiciary Committee hearing in the Congressional Auditorium at the US Capitol Visitors Center July 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. – (Photo by Matt McClain / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MATT MCCLAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert is calling for Biden’s resignation following the attack in Afghanistan that left 13 U.S. military members dead.

Gohmert, a state representative from Tyler, said the tragedy in Afghanistan was “completely avoidable.”

“The President had the power to prevent this attack but refused to listen to the people that knew how it could be avoided. He trusted the Taliban with our service member’s lives. Now precious lives have been lost,” Gohmert said.

U.S. officials initially said 11 Marines and one Navy medic were among those who died. Another service member died hours later. Eighteen service members were wounded and officials warned the toll could grow. More than 140 Afghans were wounded, an Afghan official said.

During a press briefing Thursday, Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr. said that they would do everything in their power to stop ISIS attacks and “that includes reaching out to the Taliban who are providing the outer security cordon around the airfield and make sure they know what we expect them to do to protect us.”

“If ISIS actually blew themselves up there, then the Taliban allowed them into a position where they could kill Americans. We need a Commander-in-Chief who will take ‘swift and forceful’ action. The deterrent effect may save the remaining Americans in Afghanistan. “Yet, now that we know President Biden puts precious American lives in the hands of our sworn enemies, he is not that Commander-in-Chief. It is time for him to resign.” Rep. Louie Gohmert

McKenzie said that he sees no indication that the Taliban allowed Thursday’s attacks to happen.

McKenzie stated the military believes the complex attack outside Kabul airport was carried out by ISIS-K, a splinter group of the terrorist group ISIS. He added the military will “go after” the perpetrators of the Kabul attacks if they can be found.

To read Gohmert’s full statement, see the Tweet below:

Rep. Gohmert Calls for President Biden to Resign Following the Deaths of U.S. Service Members in Afghanistan #BidenMustResign https://t.co/h32caZf4uL pic.twitter.com/STJyZv9G4I — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) August 26, 2021

Earlier Thursday, Texas Rep. Matt Schaefer also spoke out about the attack in Afghanistan, tweeting that the “Blood of these Marines is on Biden’s hands.”

GOP senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee joined the list of politicians calling on Biden to resign on Thursday.

To say that today’s loss of American lives in Kabul is sickening does not begin to do justice to what has happened. It is enraging. And Joe Biden is responsible. It is now clear beyond all doubt that he has neither the capacity nor the will to lead. He must resign — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 26, 2021

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 26, 2021

Biden spoke at a press conference on Thursday, addressing the attackers directly by saying “We will hunt you down and make you pay.” He said the U.S. will not be deterred by terrorists and evacuation efforts will continue.

The Taliban have said they’ll allow Afghans to leave via commercial flights after the deadline next week, but it remains unclear which airlines would return to an airport controlled by the militants.