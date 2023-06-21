KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – With 13 local counties included in the state’s disaster declaration, East Texas is working hard to recover from storm damage.

Rep. Jay Dean (R-Longview) was in Waskom Wednesday afternoon handing out ice, water and ready-to-eat meals to the community there. He spoke with KETK News about the community’s efforts to get back on its feet.

He described last week’s storms as a line of wind that spanned from just north of Kilgore to Interstate 30.

“A wall of wind came in blowing at 75-80 miles per hour, and our pine trees and whatnot aren’t made to withstand that,” Dean said. “The big problem here was the transmission line damage, that’s what hurt us the worst, but we’re catching up quickly.”

As a result of those storms, many East Texans are without power even days later. Cooling centers have opened up across the area, and the East Texas Food Bank is stepping up distribution to help those in need.

Throughout the area, linemen are working in extreme heat to get the lights back on. Dean explained how crews are working to restore electricity, and what caused it to go out in the first place.

“Contrary to some electric geniuses out there, our grid did everything it needed to do,” Dean said. “The problem is, from our distribution lines to our transmission lines– that’s simply what takes electricity to your house or business– those were decimated. So we’ve been rebuilding the transmission lines to get electricity from the grid to houses and businesses, and we’re coming real close to wrapping that up.”

Dean emphasized that citizens in need should not hesitate to reach out to local leadership, “that’s what our job is about,” he said.

“There’s still some people suffering,” Dean said. “Let us know, we’re going to get to you. Just let us know where you’re at. There’s plenty of centers set up all over East Texas to help people and that’s what we want to do: make sure they get the help they need.”