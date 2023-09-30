TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recently East Texas Rep. Nathaniel Moran went back to one of his old jobs by waiting tables at Mercado’s Tex-Mex restaurant in Tyler.

Moran originally worked there nearly 25 years ago to help pay for his undergraduate studies at Texas Tech University. He said it was fun to go back to his roots.

“I had a great time. It was a ton of doing that and it was one of my most favorite jobs ever,” said Moran. “Who knows maybe when I’m done with congress, maybe ill go back and wait tables.”

He added that he believes it’s important to take an evening to reflect on the values he learned as someone working om the service industry and how it prepared him for Congress.

“We’re not just serving food; we’re serving community,” said Moran. “It’s important to never forget where you come from and how it shapes the work you do for the people who sent you to Washington.”

Owner of Mercado’s Andy Gugar said he had fond memories of Moran’s time at Mercado’s.

“Having Congressman Moran back at Mercado’s, the place where he once hustled tables to get through school, was a proud moment for us,” said Gugar. “It’s not every day you see a leader so grounded in his roots that he’d come back to serve his community in the most literal sense. Moran exemplifies the values we hold dear here – hard work, family, and service. We’re honored to be a chapter in his incredible journey.”