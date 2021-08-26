Rep. Schaefer: ‘Blood of these Marines is on Biden’s hands’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Rep. Matt Schaefer lambasted President Biden Thursday afternoon when news broke that multiple United States Marines were killed after multiple suicide bomb attacks against Kabul’s airport.

Schaefer, 45, tweeted that the “Blood of these Marines is on Biden’s hands.” The five-term state representative is a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve and has served in Afghanistan.

Blood of these Marines is on Biden’s hands. #Afghanistan #txlege — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) August 26, 2021

U.S. officials have said that information is still coming in and they are trying to determine exact numbers of casualties, according to an AP report. At least 13 people were killed and 15 wounded, the report stated.

The Pentagon would not say what troops were involved but acknowledged that “a number of U.S. service members were killed.”

Shaefer went viral last month when he responded to an op-ed in the Houston Chronicle that criticized an abortion restriction bill created by East Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes.

The bill allows for civil lawsuits to be filed against abortion providers that perform procedures after six weeks. The op-ed was titled “Texas law rewarding abortion tattlers resembles Taliban more than America.”

Schaefer responded by tweeting, “FACT: Even the Taliban oppose abortion.”

Several pro-choice groups have sued Smith County district judge Austin Jackson along with an East Texas pro-life activist in an attempt to stop the bill from taking effect next week. A hearing is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 30.

Congressman Louie Gohmert also released a statement, saying in part “My heartfelt prayers are with our American citizens President Biden has disregarded, and for our heroic military who served in Afghanistan struggling with increased traumatic stress, some even calling my office and weeping, over Biden providing aid and comfort to the Tablian enemy.”