LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A newly-constructed traffic signal, located at the intersection of Highway 259 and East Birdsong Street in Longview, was hit Sunday afternoon as a result of a traffic accident.

According to officials, there are repairs being made at this time. The car accident caused structural damage to the concrete and will have to be completely restored. The signal pole and the mast arm of the traffic signal will have to be replaced too.

The signal should be back to normal operation on Sept. 28.