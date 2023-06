TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Replacement SNAP benefits are available for recipients who may have lost food bought with SNAP benefits during recent severe weather.

To apply for the replacement benefits households must fill out Form H1855 and submit it to a local Texas Health & Human Services Commission office within ten calendar days of discovering their lost or destroyed food.

To find out more information or to fill out Form H1855 visit the Texas Health & Human Services Commission online.