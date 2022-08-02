TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a residence July 28 at approximately 1:50 p.m. for potential criminal trespassing.

According to a police report, the homeowner advised the deputy that when he left his house, he saw a white man run from his backyard through the bushes and into a silver truck. The complainant said he called out to the subject, but he did not respond and drove out of the neighborhood, which is less than a mile from Jack Elementary, at a high rate of speed.

According to an official statement given to law enforcement, the subject was wearing what appeared to be an adult diaper, black tennis shoes and a surgical mask, with no pants or shirt.

The homeowner said the subject was approximately 40 or 50 years of age with a thin build. The suspect was not found when the deputy searched the area, but the homeowner was able to capture a photo of the suspects vehicle and license plate.

When the sheriff’s office ran the suspects license plate, it was determined he was a resident of Whitehouse. The Whitehouse Police Department advised the sheriff’s office they have had many cases involving this suspect wearing a diaper and walking around peoples houses or in the woods.

Whitehouse PD also said in most of the incidents involving the suspect there were juvenile females in the area and, to date, they have been unable to charge this suspect with a crime, according to a police report. Whitehouse PD has not yet responded to request for further comment.

The complainant in this case stated they wanted to file charges against the suspect for criminal trespassing. There are certain elements to criminal trespassing, according to Sgt. Larry Christian of the Smith County Sheriffs office. Criminal trespassing is when a person enters or remains on or in a property of another without effective consent.

Christian says it is important to ensure you are doing your part by letting people know you do not give people permission to be on your property. Posting “no trespassing” signs in plain sight and/or using purple paint on tress to indicate private property. Having these simple items in place makes pressing charges of criminal trespassing more straight forward. For a full breakdown of penal code chapter 30 you can visit Texas Statues.