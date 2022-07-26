TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The housing market has changed drastically since 2020 across the nation, but how has it changed in East Texas?

According to a report from the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors, from June 2021 to June 2022, the median price for a house in the Tyler area rose from $265,000 to $336,500, or 26.98%.

The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with record inflation, has drastically changed the economy in the U.S.

John Wampler, GTAR Chairman said that the past two years were a very difficult time for someone to actually purchase a house.

“For multiple reasons, the first being everything started in 2020 which was an election year. Elections years in history are always a little bit slower in terms of inventory and the seller’s market,” Wampler said.

According to Wampler, with 2020 being an election year, combined with the height of the COVID-19 pandemic while so many stayed home, the interest rates dropped which created a lot of buyers, but people didn’t want to put their houses on the market because of the uncertainty of the world.

“This created the perfect storm of not a lot of houses on the market, with tons of buyers and low-interest rates. That’s what we’ve had these past two years with lots of cash buyers and people from other states,” said Wampler.

In January 2021, the average price of a house was $280,116. A year and a half later in June 2022, the average price of a house in Smith County is $359,721, according to the GTAR residential sales data.

In the past few months, the market has gained inventory and interest rates have gone up a bit, which cooled some buyers and allowed inventory to gain a bit. Now people are able to find homes, Wampler said.

The number of active listings increased 36% at 507 to 689 from June 2021 to June 2022, according to GTAR statistics.

KETK News asked Wampler what direction he believes that the prices of homes on the market will trend in the coming months and this was his answer:

“I don’t think the prices necessarily are going to be going down anytime soon… from all the reports I’ve read they’re saying that they’re going to keep stable if not increase a little bit over time. I think with higher interest rates and a lessened pool of buyers, it causes an opportunity for buyers to negotiate more on a house,” he said.

He told KETK that this gives buyers the chance to get a house for under asking price, compared to the last two years when everything was selling over the asking price and it was a very competitive market.

“I think the competitive market will loosen up a little bit where the buyer has a little bit more pull during the conversation of the transaction,” Wampler said.

Edward Moore, CEO & President of GTAR said that the federal reserve bank is meeting on July 27 and are expected to raise interest rates from one half point to one point and that it may hurt home buyers that need to finance their home purchase. Moore said that people will not be able to afford the same type of housing as they would have before interest rates increased.

“Trying to balance the housing market by choking off demand via higher mortgage rates is damaging to consumers and the economy,” National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said. “The better way to balance the market is through increased supply, which also helps the broader economy.”

For anyone trying to buy a house, Wampler says these are the steps to take: