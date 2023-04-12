HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Before arriving to campus on Wednesday morning, students on a Henderson ISD school bus reported to the driver that there was a weapon onboard.

According to a release, the driver immediately contacted campus administration, and the Henderson Police Department’s students resource officer. Administrators held students on the bus until the item was located.

After searching the bus, the district said the item in question ended up being a toy gun and not an actual weapon.

“Still, the school takes any report of a weapon or potential danger very seriously, and we want to assure the public that the safety of our students is our top priority.” Henderson ISD

The school said it is still investigating the incident and wants to remind parents “the possession of any type of weapon, real or fake, is strictly prohibited on school property, including school buses. We encourage parents to reinforce this message at home and to remind their children of the importance of reporting any suspicious activity or behavior.”