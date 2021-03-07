Reports of door-to-door water company scam in Tyler area

Photo from Sgt. Larry Christian depicting the two subjects at one of the targeted homes.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a door-to-door scam in the Tyler area.

According to Sgt. Larry Christian, the SCSO got a call Saturday from Dean Water Supply representative, Dodd Hasting.

Hasting said there have been reports of subjects going door-to-door in the CR 1131 area claiming to work for Dean Water and asking to test homeowners’ water.

Hasting says these individuals do not represent Dean Water Supply. If you encounter them, they ask that you report it to the sheriff’s office at 903-566-6600.

According to their website, their field operators, Billy McMillan, Corey Wilson and Dodd Hasting, will only drive white trucks that are clearly labeled with “Dean Water Supply” on the doors. They will also be wearing shirts with “Dean Water Supply” and their name embroidered on the pockets or on the area where a shirt pocket would be located.

Dean Water Supply is located at 144112 CR 1131 and serves residents around the Tyler area.