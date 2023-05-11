RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A rescue effort was conducted in Rusk County Thursday morning after water flooded a home.

The rescue happened on CR 366, and the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said a call for a motorist assist came in on FM 1798 near Pine Hill where a car had become disabled in flooded water.

First responders are working on issues of flooded roads, downed trees and barricades have begun to be placed.

The sheriff’s office said the following roads are closed:

FM 840 at Highway 315

FM 3310 has multiple areas with water over the roadway

FM 840 at CR 361, roadway washed out

CR 414 is closed at Parker Creek

FM 1798 and FM 2867, impassable

FM 3310 at CR 313, impassable

CR 317 at CR 311, bridge is impassable.

“If a road has been barricaded due to flooding or debris, don’t try to bypass the barricades or any emergency vehicles blocking the road,” officials said. “We’re blocking it for a reason.”