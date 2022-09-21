LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Bullock Protection in Longview gave K9 Heat a second chance at life.

Heat is a two year old red nose Pitbull that was on the euthanasia list at an animal shelter.

She is now a vital member of the security team and for the East Texas Community. Heat is the first open air scent firearms dog in East Texas, according to Bullock Protection.

“A static dog, you have to point them in the direction or you have to send them in the direction of the odor like a room or a person. I told her to find it and she started on a trail and she caught the scent and just started following it,” said her handler, Cory Thrasher.

Heat can find weaponry in small spaces or in places as big as a football game.

“If there is a weapon she will find it,” said Thrasher.

Most K-9 dogs are German Shepherds or Belgian Malinois but handlers at Bullock Protection say other breeds should be given a chance.

“They were just shocked to see a Pitbull could be doing the same job as a Belgian Mal or Dutch shepherd,” said Thrasher.

Bullock Protection responds to calls in regions that cover up to 23 different school districts.