LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday, the Longview Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on 712 Swancy Street.

Officials said that when crews arrived they saw flames coming out of a bedroom on the Northeast side of the building and it took them approximately 10 minutes to get the fire under control. It was later determined by firefighters that the building was vacant and no one was injured.

According to officials, the damages to the building will add up to about $30,000. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A release stated that the Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles with a total of 21 personnel on the scene.