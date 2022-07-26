TYLER, Texas (KEKT) – The City of Tyler Solid Waste will begin collecting garbage and recycling at 6 a.m. for the month of August due to high temperatures, according to officials.

The earlier start time under this heat prevention program will allow crews to work during the cooler hours and finish their routes earlier.

“Solid Waste will begin collecting at 6 a.m. on Monday through Sept. 2,” officials said.

The start time will not affect collection days, and customers are asked to put out their containers between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. before collections.