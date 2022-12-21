SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County residents were displaced after a mobile home fire in Whitehouse on Wednesday, and a dog died after the blaze, said the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fire officials are trying to determine what caused the fire. Chad Hogue, the Interim Smith County Fire Marshal, said they received a call around 2 p.m. about a blaze at a doublewide mobile home in the 16500 block of Lakeview Circle.

No residents were at the home during the fire.

Whitehouse, Chapel Hill and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments worked the fire and had it under control around 3 p.m. The home was seriously damaged and the Red Cross was called to assist the homeowners.