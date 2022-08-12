GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at a two-story house in the 600 block of Legendary Lane Friday at 7:24 a.m.

Two residents of the home were trapped in the second story of the house by the fire but were able to jump to safety prior to the arrival of the fire department.

The Gun Barrel City Fire Department received assistance from Payne Springs Fire Rescue, Seven Points, Eustace and Mabank Fire Departments.

The Gun Barrel City Police and street departments provided traffic control on Legendary Lane. The fire was brought under control in approximately 60 minutes. Two of the residents’ dogs were found deceased.

“I want to thank Payne Springs Fire Rescue, Seven Points, Eustace, and Mabank fire departments for responding with water and manpower. Their assistance was important due to the intensity of the fire and outside tempratures.” Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman-Gun Barrel City Fire Department

UT Health EMS was on scene and evaluated the residents that escaped the home, in addition to checking on the firefighters due to the elevated temperature outside. The home and contents were a total loss. There were no injuries to the firefighters. The America Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home.