TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Residents in certain parts of Trinity County are being asked to prepare for evacuation due to a “severe fire” on North Ghost Branch Road in Glendale.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, the fire is spreading from a pasture of about 10 to 15 acres that is moving to the woods as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

The fire is growing at a slow pace since the wind is not blowing very hard, Wallace said, but officials are prepared for conditions to change.

The fire is reportedly spreading to Sammy Davis Road and approaching Highway 94. Wallace said the highway could possibly be shut down within a couple of hours if the fire continues to spread in that direction.

For residents that wish to evacuate, the VFW in Trinity will be open as a shelter as well as First Baptist Church in Groveton. As of this writing, evacuation is not mandatory, but could be later if conditions worsen.

Wallace said that no structures are immediately in danger, but fire trucks are staged near houses in the event that the fire reaches them.

Groveton ISD said that the fire in the Glendale area could affect after-school transportation and they are not sure if the buses will be able to get through to drop off students.

Residents are urged to not call the police, sheriff’s or fire departments for information and to instead check Nixle and official Facebook pages for updates.

Wallace said he would provide updates to residents on Nixle, where a post will be updated as the situation develops.

“We need area residents prepared to evacuate. Please be aware of your immediate area and respond appropriately,” officials said.