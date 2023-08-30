TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler residents who are facing eviction at an apartment complex say there might be a solution for them to stay. After fighting for almost a month there looks to be light at the end of the tunnel.

16 residents at the Residences at Earl Campbell in Tyler were served with eviction notices last week.

“If they are not gone in three days, that landowner, property owner, property manager can file the proper legal eviction in the justice court in that particular precinct,” said Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Ralph Caraway Jr.

It came after they sent money through Cash App to their former property manager, in what they now know was a fraudulent half-off rent deal. Tyler police is now investigating those claims.

“They had said that we violated section 11.1 of the lease that is based on fraud and theft and paying rent with a 3rd party credit card in collaboration with the former leasing agent,” said three-year tenant, Chloie Caldemeyer.

Five of the residents we spoke to on Wednesday said the special was sent through text message from the former manager to people who she thought were good tenants and single mothers.

“She knows I have boys and she was like school is starting, which it was starting the next week and she said it would help with school,” said four-year tenant, Charde Wade.

After the payment, their receipt showed their balance at zero.

Weeks later, they got a call from corporate saying they owed them their rent and needed to pay.

“I ended up going into my portal and that’s when I saw my rent was all charged on there as if nothing ever got paid,” said six-year tenant, Dominique Diggs.

For days, tenants said they have been trying to pay what they owed for a chance to stay.

“I told them I would pay and a couple days later we were told the accounts were locked at we could pay anymore,” said eight-month tenant, Regina Everett.

KETK News reached out to the new managers at the complex.

“We have no comment at this time ma’am,” said a leasing office representative.

The residents will now wait to see if their former manager will pay them back.

For now, residents who want to stay will be given the opportunity to pay their full rent and have those evictions dropped. The eviction papers were not filed through the Precinct 1 court as of this writing.