Mother brings awareness to stop signs being run in Tyler residential area

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A neighborhood in Tyler has had enough with cars speeding and running stop signs by their homes.

Vehicles go flying through the roads at this 4-way stop at Sunnbrook Drive and Fair Lane between old Jacksonville highway and South Broadway Avenue. Most times, after nearly being hit while walking with her children, one mother posted on the Tyler Rant and Raves Facebook page to try and make the public aware of the issue. Families just want to feel safe and enjoy walking through their neighborhood, but now residents are fearing for their lives.

“So as we are crossing it we are aware of the increased danger and there has been an occasion when we have been crossing it a had a near miss when someone started going through the intersection as we were crossing,” said Josh Lucas, Sunnybrook Drive resident.

Cars pass by without a care, most not even slowing down as they skip the stop sign.

“I do think it is one of the more dangerous intersections around…. When we have friends and family coming to town we tell them to look both ways multiple times as they are crossing it, because we have seen a lot of people run it and there has been quite a bit of number of accidents that we have witnessed here,” said Lucas.

The residents of Sunnybrook Drive and Fair Lane want their neighborhoods to be safe for everyone. neighbors are asking drivers to be cautious of their surroundings while driving, and to slow down in residential areas. The Tyler police public information officer Andy Erbaugh says they gave out 6 citations at the intersection this year. In fact, as I was leaving from filming at the location a car was being pulled over.

“That is that is a lot compared to a when compared to how many are written at like a red light at Troup and the Loop or Broadway and the Loop or any of the big intersections. You know when you have 70 to 100 written there and 6 in a residential area it is statically quite a few,” said Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

Officer Erbaugh said he sent an email to the traffic control officers so they can start monitoring the intersection more.

“When there is a stop sign or a stop light or red light… you got to stop not just because it’s a stop sign or red light, but because someone can be injured if you don’t,” said Erbaugh.