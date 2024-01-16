BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — As East Texans hit the roads once again, people may start to notice ice on highways have partially melted but on county roads where traffic is light, a layer of ice remains.

“There’s a lot of clear spots but on these backroads it’s really slippery and really icy,” said Bullard resident Chris Thompson. “There’s not a lot of traveling. People are staying home. So, there’s still a lot of good patches.“

Rural areas seem to still have a thin layer covering some streets and those outside shoulder lanes.

“I think they’re pretty slippery,” added Thompson.

Tuesday temperatures remained below freezing, but the sunshine helped make driving a little less hazardous.

Some commuters are still concerned about the backroads, shaded by trees, where that sunlight isn’t able to breakthrough.

“We have a lot of county roads that people don’t travel on and they don’t have four-wheel-drives,” said Thompson. “The ice is not melting.”

With temperatures in the teens going into Wednesday morning, getting to school and work could be difficult.

“I see commuters trying to rush to get to places and still not realizing that there’s still patches and maybe have accidents,” said Thompson.

Experts say the best thing is to do is go slow or just stay home.