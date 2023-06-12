TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Diabetes University program in Tyler is helping patients learn ways to deal with their diagnoses.

UT Health’s Diabetes University is a program that provides a wide variety of outpatient diabetes education, including diabetes self-management training and medical nutrition therapy. Telehealth appointments are even available for most service areas.

“That’s what I’m here to do… to help people with diabetes live better lives,” said UT Health East Texas Diabetes Educator Marcie Wright. “And now I can do that, I think Telehealth is helping me become a better educator.”

The diabetes self-management training begins with an assessment of your diabetic care needs, then helps develop a personalized treatment plan to meet those needs. The treatment plan focuses on the following skills:

Meal planning

Strategies for adding physical activity

Diabetes medication management

Blood sugar monitoring

Prevention of diabetes-related complications

Coping skills

Reaching your goals

Wright said she encourages anyone wanting to gain a personalized plan to manage their diabetes to talk with their physician about a referral to Diabetes University.

With medical nutrition therapy, you can:

Meet one-on-one with a registered dietitian who is also a certified diabetes educator

Gain advanced meal-planning skills

Create a personalized meal plan

Learn how to adjust your mealtime insulin based on pre-meal blood sugar results and grams of carbohydrate to be eaten

Your doctor might refer you to other services depending on the specific need, like starting insulin therapy, training in the use of continuous glucose monitor, review and adjust your diabetes treatment plan when disabilities or diabetes-related complications make caring for your diabetes more difficult or meal plan and medical adjustments using continuous glucose monitoring results.

Diabetes University meets the National Standard for Diabetes Self-Management Education, and has received a Certificate of Recognition from the American Diabetes Association.