Return of army worms: What pest experts, farmers say you should know as they head for your lawn

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Army worms are infamously known for attacking crops, but the rain watered your lawn, and now they are on the hunt for greener grass.

These worms are the larvae of a small brownish-gray moth. The moths typically can lay up to 2,000 eggs at once.

Once these eggs hatch, a green worm with a black head will begin to feast on your land. It only takes roughly 21 days of eating to fully mature.

“They come up as a moth from Mexico in the south wind, and then they come here and lay their eggs in the fertile pastures and lawns, and when they hatch they start consuming the grass and basically devastating the lawns and pastures,” local farmer Malcolm Williams said.

If you happen to see one of these critters eating your grass, there are insecticides available that will kill these worms, but pay attention to which kind you buy, because some require an applicator’s permit to use.

Williams predicts that these bugs shouldn’t be here much longer, as the dry temperatures usually dehydrate the worms. But after this, farmers will have to prepare for the infamous grasshopper infestation.