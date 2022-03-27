MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) – A Mount Enterprise church offered up service in their restored chapel for the first time after a tornado destroyed their building. The tragedy happened exactly one year ago Sunday, the 27th. Meanwhile, the city is still recovering from last week’s EF2.

March 27th, 2021, a twister tore through the beloved chapel of First United Methodist Church while congregation members sheltered in the fellowship hall next door. Among the scenes of roofs torn off of houses, debris in roads, overturned cars, and more, the First United Methodist Church in Mount Enterprise shows that damage and hope can go hand in hand.

When tornadoes ripped through several East Texas counties, the church was one of the buildings in its path.

Part of the roof collapsed and blew away, and a church bell that was hanging fell to the floor.

“It’s a noise I can’t really describe to you,” First United Methodist Church former Minister Billy Bledsoe said. “It was very loud, very sobering.”

During the tornado, churchgoers were in a building just next door holding a Passover service. According to congregation members, the storm literally passed over them.

“We know that the Lord spared us and passed over us with this storm,” Bledsoe said.

In the middle of service, the sound of destruction outside led them into a closet where they held tight and prayed.

“Not one person had a scratch, not one person went to the hospital, nobody’s in the morgue,” Bledsoe said.

According to congregation member Dottie Seligman, this was nothing short of a miracle.

“The Lord knew, he knew he was gonna protect us, he needed us here and we need him,” Seligman said.

Though parts of the church have extensive damage, Bledsoe places his hope in restoration.

“Resurrection can come out of this, we can be stronger. Our diversities are actually our strengths when we’re in unity and do this together,” Bledsoe said.

Among the considerable outside damage, a cross stood outside, virtually untouched. Congregation members say it is a sign of hope in the midst of a storm.

“It’s going to take some time to rebuild, but everybody’s strong and comes together,” congregation member Gracielita Esparza said. “We will overcome.”

Flash forward 365 days later, church members have gathered in their newly renovated, restored chapel building to offer up their first service in their main sanctuary since the tornado barreled by.

For Jeania White, First United Methodist Church in Mount Enterprise, it’s a special place to her. Back in the 1950s, her grandparents helped build the beloved staple. After last year’s severe weather destroyed their hard work, White was forced to rebuild her home away home of 46 years.

“I know that God had a reason and a plan because our church is so small and the congregation is so tiny. It was all in his plan because we couldn’t have repaired this like it’s repaired now,” said White. Jeania White, Congregation Member of 46 years

“With the help of our contractors we were able to get pretty much everything repaired or refinished.”

For the first time since that dreadful day, White and fellow church members celebrate patience, restoration, and what they call a modern-day miracle. “It’s the first day back in it and we hope to fill it as we move forward, we hope everyone comes back to us,” said Randy Case, a trustee of First United Methodist Church.

Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy, Case wanted to thank you, his East Texas community, for its generosity in dire times.

“We want to thank everyone, everyone that gave a donation, no matter how small how large, we want to thank them for their prayers…,” said Case.