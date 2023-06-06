SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Smith County on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a new Veteran Services Office at CampV.

For more than a year Smith County Veteran Services officers have been rotating with one officer stationed at a satellite office at CampV each week. Now, the entire office will be located at CampV permanently to better provide services to veterans in one location.

“When veterans need assistance they love to go to one single solitaire location. That’s what CampV has always been, is your one stop shop resource and service center for our veterans.” said Travis Gladhill, Executive Director for CampV.

The Smith County Veteran Services Office will have new hours at CampV from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.