SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Child Advocacy Center of Smith County is celebrating the opening of their new facility in Tyler.

The center is dedicated to continue supporting young victims of abuse.

“I’m grateful today, grateful that we have a community that supports children who have been abused in an incredible way,” said CEO, Terri Smith.

After two years of donations and renovations, children in smith county will be able to get all of the needed services.

The previous advocacy building was only 8,200 square feet, now they have walked into a five-story building that is 39,000 square feet.

The previous center had two interview rooms and cramped staff now, they have four.

“Here we have four and there are times where we need four interview rooms at the same time. We are able to offer more therapy which is so important to the healing for our children,” said Smith.

The facility houses a therapy wing and a full medical examination rooms after intake.

There are also observation rooms that are next to the interview room and law enforcement can watch as evidence in their case.

The center will be a hub for children to get immediate and long-term help.

“We know that if a child doesn’t heal from this trauma of abuse that the outcomes of their future can be very bad,” said Smith.

Judge Neal Franklin dedicated August 23rd as child advocacy center day.

One in ten children will be sexually assaulted and only one in ten will tell.

The center said that is why they are expanding their support groups and reaching out to schools to educate children.