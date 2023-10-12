TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A ring of fire solar eclipse will be visible Saturday morning.

“Tyler is in for a treat because we will be able to see a partial solar eclipse where we will see the moon covering about 80% of the surface of the sun,” said Dr. Beau Hartweg, director of the TJC Earth and Space Science Center.

Over a span of three hours, the moon will slowly move in front of the sun.

This is a sight you will able to see between 10:25 a.m. and 11:55 a.m.

“In other cases, it’s pretty rare for our area. Solar eclipses on average every 18 months, but what makes it rare is being in just the right spot to be able to see that,” said Dr. Hartweg.

To view the eclipse safely, it’s important to not stare directly at the sun, it can be dangerous for your eyes.

“Most of the sun is blocked, so you wont have that intense feeling of looking at the sun, but you still have the damaging rays coming to the eye that can damage the retina or damage the macular area,” said Dr. Bryan Frazier with Tyler Eye Associates.

ISO filtered eye wear are the only glasses that can protect your eyes from any potential damage.

“That filter could be scratched, so its important to make sure the filter is intact, there’s no scratches and they do have the proper marking, the ISO marking, “said Dr. Frazier.

Frazier suggests parents to keep the little ones in mind.

“You could be looking, involved in it, your child could be watching but then they slip the glasses off, take a look yourself, enjoy it and make sure your child is looking safely,” said Fraizer.

Make sure you don’t miss the show in the sky, and then the countdown begins for the total eclipse of 2024.