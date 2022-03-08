TYLER, Texas (KETK) — If you think regular gas is expensive, diesel prices are worse. According to AAA, the national average Tuesday for diesel is $4.75 a gallon. Diesel’s highest recorded average was $4.84 in 2008.

“Whatever percentage of your budget you originally allocated to fuel now has gotten relatively more expensive,” says Justin Benavidez, Texas A&M economist.

Trucking companies rely on diesel to get everyday products into grocery stores around the country. This spike in prices, trickles down and takes a toll on East Texans looking to make ends meet.

“I cant speak to who it affects the most but it will have an impact on farmers, ranchers and eventually the consumers right?” says Benavidez.

According to experts, since 2021, there’s been a 60% increase in diesel fuel across the country.

“My husband also drives, which is even more than regular gas. It’s at $4.39 I think and it’s raised considerably,” says Melinda Payne, Kilgore resident.

This past week alone, prices at the gas pump have seen a 21% increase.

“If you think about that, we are already trading 50% higher than the expected average annual price that the energy administration put out. There’s a good chance we break through the upper limit of $160 a barrel,” says Benavidez.

This is limit experts and East Texans, hope we don’t reach. Experts say, despite the chance of fuel prices dropping after memorial day weekend, diesel prices are not expected to follow the same trends.