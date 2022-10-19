TYLER, Texas (KETK) — There seems to be no end in sight for higher grocery bills, and you can lay part of the blame on eggs.

“We’ve seen price increases throughout the year, and they are up about 38% from where we saw them last year, so that’s quite a bit of increase in one year,” said Dr. Kerri Camp, UT Tyler Professor of Marketing.

This increase has not helped families that are looking for a break.

“It’s a minefield out there right now with rising costs around everything but specifically groceries because let’s face it, every family has to come home and have dinner at night and eat,” said Wayne Pesce, President of CT Food Association.

Experts said it’s all thanks to a couple of key factors.

“The avian flu outbreak that happened at the beginning of the year, and then of course across all aspects of consumer goods we are seeing sufficient increases in production cost such as the labor cost, feed, supplies and then the distribution cost that gets going to getting the eggs to the ultimate consumer,” said Camp.

Feed and distribution costs have led to higher prices, but the avian flu is hurting the supply.

“If I lose a bunch of hens due to flu, I’m producing less eggs. That certainly has been a concern,” said Pesce.

Another factor in cost is related to how the chickens are raised.

“There is a trend in the market to go to more cage-free and organic chicken products and eggs, and so that’s contributing to higher prices that we are seeing in the market,” said Camp.

Everyone is hoping for a break from high prices.

“Unfortunately we will be expecting these current prices to remain about the same for several months, hopefully, we won’t see any more increases,” said Camp.