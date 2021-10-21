Rising food and gasoline prices have East Texas families struggling to make ends meet

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the first time in seven years, the statewide average price of a regular gallon of gas costs three dollars or more.

East Texas families are struggling to make ends meet as gasoline and food prices continue to rise

“This is certainly something that is catching our eye because normally this time of year here, we would be seeing gas prices going down,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas.

Armbruster said though supply chain issues can play a factor in these prices, the biggest driver is the demand for crude oil and gas.

“In 2020, few people were driving. The demand for gasoline was at record lows at some parts of the year. Lows that we hadn’t seen in quite a while,” said Armbruster.

With the colder season approaching, experts expect prices will either stay the same or continue going up. While East Texans are concerned about filling their tank, local food pantries are noticing that more community members are in need of assistance with groceries.

“We just got through a pandemic. We are still kind of financially unstable and trying to figure that out individually,” said Wyatt Bynun, Operations Director of St. Paul Services.

Staff with St. Paul Children’s Services said they are experiencing an increase in demand for their assistance.

“We were averaging about 30 to 40 clients the past month or two. Now, we are starting to see about 50-60 clients per our client day. It’s not a super increase, but that’s still more people than usual,” said Bynun.

With the prices of meat skyrocketing, St. Paul Services has been giving clients double so that they don’t have to pay the high prices at the grocery store.

To help conserve fuel in your tank, you can minimize the use of your air conditioning and make sure your vehicle is properly maintained at all times.