LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Holiday travel is heating up and as the Fourth of July quickly approaches, many Texans will be fueling up to get on the roads, and with that comes the risk of using contaminated fuel.

“The roads are probably going to be chaotic,” said East Texan, Brandon Lyons.

AAA Texas projects 3.8 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend, including 3.2 million by car, and with traveling comes taking that detour to a fueling station to get gas.

With some Longview residents reaching out to us about getting bad fuel at a Brake Time gas station in Longview, it’s something that should be on drivers’ minds.

Lyons said he never thinks about it happening to him.

“There’s so much other things going on in life that you wouldn’t think that I’ve got to worry about bad gas,” added Lyons.

He said he wouldn’t even know what to do if his car ended up not working because it was damaged by contaminated fuel.

“I don’t prepare for it,” he said. “ You don’t even think about it. So I wouldn’t even know what to do.”

Another person we talked with, Kim L. Morgan, said he’s familiar with it.

“It has happened before so I’m a little picky of what kind of gas station I pull into,” said Morgan.

Morgan added that the bad fuel ruined his car and he couldn’t afford to get it fixed.

Now, because of that experience, he’s always hesitant about where to go.

“You can’t always know by looks but you know don’t go to a trashy-looking place just because the gas is cheap,” he added.

If you suspect a place selling bad fuel, The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations encourages you to give them a call and they will look into it.