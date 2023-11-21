TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday morning, the 2024 Miracle Child, representing Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances was introduced at the Goodman-LeGrand Museum with a small ceremony.

This year, 4-year-old River Hardy was chosen.

“He’s been our miracle child from the beginning,” said Kyla Hardy, River’s mom.

Every year, the Miracle Child gets to do the honors and light the City of Tyler’s Christmas tree.

“River was selected because he has accessed so many of our programs and services, and equipment that is fully funded by Children’s Miracle Network,” said Christina Mosier, manager of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CHRISTUS TMF.

River was born early at 34 weeks, weighing just 3 lbs. A pediatrician diagnosed River with Periventricular Leukomalacia, which can be found in premature babies when the brain is damaged during birth.

When River turned 1, his doctor diagnosed him with cerebral palsy. His symptoms include impaired motor control and coordination, making it more challenging to walk and pick up toys.

“He has overcome lots of things and still has lots of things to overcome, but he is amazing,” said Kyla Hardy.

River continues to make progress through his physical and occupational therapy and nothing slows him down.

“River amazes all of us, he is a miracle,” said Mosier.

His mom shared how lighting Tyler’s Christmas tree will be something he treasures forever.

“His heart is pure, and his joy is just fantastic,” said Kyla Hardy.

Moiser shared how every single donation makes a difference.

“It is so important to tell the community that real-life kids, real-life families are helped every day by the money we are able to raise,” said Mosier.

The Hardy family is honored that River was chosen and is happy to be sharing their story.

“You can’t help but be happy while you are around him,” said Kyla Hardy.

River will bring the magic to the City of Tyler Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 30.