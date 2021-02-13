Road closed after two vehicle major crash at Loop 571, State Highway 323 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A road is closed after a major two-vehicle crash at Loop 571 and State Highway 323 in Rusk County.

Rusk County OEM reported that Loop 571 was closed for an inbound helicopter, however, due to weather, the helicopter was cancelled. Drivers should expect heavy traffic delays.

As of this writing it is not clear how many people were injured.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.