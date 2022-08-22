SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A road was closed in Smith County after heavy storms moved through the area on Monday.

County Road 334 was washed out north of County Road 328. Officials put up barricades to divert traffic, said Smith County Engineer Frank Davis.

Smith County crews have also been out on the roads moving downed trees and debris.

There are no streets that are still closed because of trees blocking roadways. Officials also said they helped the city of Winona with cleanup after a tornado hit the area Monday morning.