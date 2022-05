KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A road in Kilgore will be closed for four months after crews began construction on Wednesday.

Pentecost Road in Kilgore will be closed to traffic from US 259 Business to Stone Road beginning Wednesday on May 4, due to a bridge replacement project at Big Head Creek.

The duration of the bridge structure replacement will last around four months.

The road will be open to local traffic only, all other traffic will have to use an alternate route.