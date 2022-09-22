LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A road will be closed in Longview due to new improvements, said city officials.

Spring Hill Road near McCann Road and Bill Owens Parkway will be shut down starting on Sept. 26 at 8 a.m. while crews install LED chevrons. Drivers should avoid the area.

The chevrons will be placed at three different locations on the road. Lane closures will last two weeks and the road will be opened at 2 p.m. everyday.

Alternating and single-lane traffic will be allowed in each direction. Flaggers will also help with the flow of traffic.

Drivers can expect minor delays in the area. Marcom’s Mowing Service LLC is also working on the road project.