Roast Social Kitchen in Tyler to close its doors

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As many local restaurants are trying to recover from the darkest days of COVID-19, Roast Social Kitchen in Tyler is closing its doors

The owners of Roast, Jen and Nick Pencis, posted a statement to their Facebook page announcing the closure of their restaurant and thanking the community for their support.

The post said that though there has been a lot of community support through COVID-19, their lease on the building is up and now they are looking at other opportunities.

“COVID has played a small, albeit valuable part in our decision by reminding us that while the only constant is change, more importantly, the ones who survive the change are the ones most willing to adapt.” -Roast Social Kitchen Facebook post

The Pencis family is turning to different options. During the last several years, they have had the opportunity to purchase properties that they intend to cultivate.

“This will enable us to reinvest in places and procedures that leave our part of this industry less permeable to random vulnerabilities,” the post said. “This in-turn ensures that we can continue to do our part of building a strong community by offering solid places of employment, which is something that we are deeply passionate about perpetuating into our future.”

Roast was a casual dining spot serving fresh soups and salads, brick oven pizzas, a full craft bar, and other kinds of entrees and starters. Their closing announcement on Facebook was met with over 100 comments.

The post asked, “Please, please, please keep doing the thing you do, Tyler, and (safely) show up for your local heroes.”

