Robber who used pistol to demand money from Athens man at ATM was arrested

ATHENS, Texas (KETK)- Police arrested a man on Monday in connection to an ATM robbery that happened on Dec. 14.

The incident happened around 8:43 p.m., at the Vera Bank ATM at the 700 Block of East Tyler Street.

Rudy R. Jimenez, 28, of Athens was detained for aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jimenez has a previous history of violence and theft, and he has been arrested five other times in Henderson County.

Detective Wesley Hoover received information that allowed law enforcement to question Jimenez.

The 28-year-old admitted to committing the robbery during an interview, according to the city of Athens.

A probable cause affidavit was submitted to 392nd District Court Judge Scott McKee, who issued warrants for Jimenez. He later turned himself in and was taken to the Henderson County Jail.

The case is still being investigated and is expected to be filed with the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.