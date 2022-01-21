Robert Earl Keen to headline 2022 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Robert Earl Keen, a Houston native and singer-songwriter, will headline the 2022 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, according to a release from the organization.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. The festival is scheduled to be held in downtown Tyler on Saturday, May 7.

Featured musical guests will also include Wade Bowen, Kolby Cooper, Pecos & The Rooftops, Kylie Frey and William Beckmann.

Here’s a look at past headliners for the festival:

