Robert Hampton, founder of Papacita’s Mexican Restaurant, dies after battling Alzheimer’s

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Robert Hampton, the Papacita’s Mexican Restaurant founder died on Nov. 29.

According to a social media post from the restaurant, Hampton had been battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Hampton established the Tex-Mex restaurant in Longview 39 years ago in 1981.

“Robert impacted countless lives in both our community and at Papacita’s through his amazingly generous heart, spirit and love for all he met. Robert was a father figure and mentor to many Papacita’s employees, always there to offer help in any way he could,” The business shared in a statement. “His legacy lives on at Papacita’s and throughout our community. He will be greatly missed.”